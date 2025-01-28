Search icon
Published 21:18 IST, January 28th 2025

Archana Puran Singh Sustains Major Injuries While Filming With Rajkummar Rao, Suffers Wrist Fracture, Bruising On Face

Archana Puran Singh met with serious accident while she was filming for Rajkummar Rao's next. She has shared an update about her health in a new vlog.

Archana Puran Singh Undergoes Surgery | Image: Instagram

Archana Puran Singh who was busy filming for her a project in Mumbai has met with an accident. She was rushed to the hospital and was reportedly admitted to hospital. The actress has now shared an health update with her fans on social media.

Archana Puran singh suffers serious injury, shares health update

At the beginning of her blog, Archana Puran Singh is seen lying on hospital bed and plaster is also visible on her hand and her face looked swollen. During the vlog, Archana called Rajkummar Rao and apologised to him for the delay in production and said that she will return to work as soon as possible. However, now, Archana is fine and she has told that she is better than before than before and has returned to work.

In Archana Puran Singh's vlog, she is see coming home with her husband Parmeet Sethi. In the video, one of Archana’s sons begins to cry after knowing about her accident.

Fans wish Archana Puran Singh speedy recovery

After knowing about the accident, fans took to comment section and showered the actress with love and blessings. One user wrote, “Oh my god, please take care of yourself maam. Lokkan diyaan nazraan lagdiyaa ne tannu. Sending prayers and lots of love your way.. U shall heal faster .. We want you back laughing out loud and hitting yr kids wd both your hands..we love you maam”. 

Archana Puran Singh - IMDb
File photo of Archana Puran Singh | Source: IMDb

Another user wrote, “Please take care. Praying for speedy recovery”. “Omg ... wishing u speedy recovery @archanapuransingh ji”, wrote the third user. For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh is best known for her comedy roles in several Bollywood films and as a judge in The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:18 IST, January 28th 2025

