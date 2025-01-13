Chiranjeevi Joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PV Sindhu For Pongal Celebration In New Delhi | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was joined by megastar Chiranjeevi and badminton player PV Sindhu for the Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebration in the National Capital. A video from the event is now going viral on social media. The event was held at Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy’s residence, as per ANI.

Chiranjeevi joins PM Modi in Makar Sankranti, Pongal festivities

On January 14, Makar Sankranti and Pongal will be celebrated across the country. On the eve of the festivals, a celebration was held at the residence of Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Chiranjeevi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and badminton player PV Sindhu were a few guests at the event.