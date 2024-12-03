Search icon
Published 20:54 IST, December 3rd 2024

Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing, Wife Files Police Complaint

As per reports, Comedian Sunil Pal has gone missing after attending a show near Mumbai. His wife has now filed a report and an investigation is underway.

Sunil Pal missing | Image: X

Sunil Pal is a well-known standup comedian who rose his fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 and become the laughter therapy for many ever since. However, tragically comedian has gone missing for a day. Reports indicate that his phone has been unreachable for hours. His wife, Sarita, has lodged a missing person's complaint at the Santacruz police station, and an investigation is underway. The news has left his fans deeply concerned.

Sunil Pal goes missing after performing at an event near mumbai

According to the reports, Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show and was supposed to return home on Tuesday, December 3 but has not returned yet. His wife Sarita tried to reach him but his phone was unreachable and switched off after some time. 

Sunil Pal | Image: X

After waiting for a few hours, she reported the matter to the Santacruz police station. The police are now investigating, speaking to people close to the comedian and collecting information about the event he attended, including its organisers and his companions. No further details are available at this time.

Who is Sunil Pal?

For the unversed, Sunil Pal became famous after winning 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' back in 2005. Alongside his comedy acts, he has appeared in popular films such as Apna Sapna Money Money, Hum Tum, Phir Hera Pheri, Bombay to Goa , and Kick

Sunil Pal | Image: X

He has a following of 24.9k on Instagram. His last post on the platform was on December 2, after which he has been untraceable.

Updated 21:25 IST, December 3rd 2024

