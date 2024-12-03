Comedian Sunil Pal Goes Missing, Wife Files Police Complaint

Sunil Pal is a well-known standup comedian who rose his fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 and become the laughter therapy for many ever since. However, tragically comedian has gone missing for a day. Reports indicate that his phone has been unreachable for hours. His wife, Sarita, has lodged a missing person's complaint at the Santacruz police station, and an investigation is underway. The news has left his fans deeply concerned.

Sunil Pal goes missing after performing at an event near mumbai

According to the reports, Sunil Pal had gone out of Mumbai for a show and was supposed to return home on Tuesday, December 3 but has not returned yet. His wife Sarita tried to reach him but his phone was unreachable and switched off after some time.

After waiting for a few hours, she reported the matter to the Santacruz police station. The police are now investigating, speaking to people close to the comedian and collecting information about the event he attended, including its organisers and his companions. No further details are available at this time.

Who is Sunil Pal?

For the unversed, Sunil Pal became famous after winning 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' back in 2005. Alongside his comedy acts, he has appeared in popular films such as Apna Sapna Money Money, Hum Tum, Phir Hera Pheri, Bombay to Goa , and Kick.

