Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shanawaz Shaikh Blessed With Baby Boy After 2 years Of Marriage

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh have officially embraced parenthood after 2 years of their marriage. The couple welcomed their baby boy on December 18, 2024, and announced this news on December 19 morning. The duo shared a cute video of the arrival of their baby on social media, which has been making rounds and receiving many good wishes and congratulations on social media ever since.

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomed her baby boy

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a cute post welcoming their child into this world. The post read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our Baby Boy. 18.12.2024 Elated Parents Devoleena & Shanawaz." In the caption of this post, Devoleena wrote, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18•12•2024."

Many celebrities including Rajiv Adatia, Paras V Chhabraa, Arti Singh, Bhavini Purohit, Kajal Pisal, Jayati Bhatia and many more have started congratulating Devoleena and Shahnawaz in the comment section for becoming parents. Fans are also very happy about the actress becoming a mother and are constantly commenting and congratulating the couple.

When Devoleena Bhattacharjee first shared the pregnancy news

On August 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee first shared the news of her pregnancy on social media with her husband, posting photos from her Panchamrit ceremony.