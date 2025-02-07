Elvish Yadav Calls Bigg Boss 18 Finalist Chum Darang's Name 'Ashleel', Sparks Outrage Over Racist Undertones

Chum Daring was one of the finalists of reality show Bigg Boss 18 and was loved by fans for her game inside the house. Now, a video of Elvish Yadav’s shocking comments against Chum has surfaced on social media, which has sparked anger amongst netizens.

Elvish Yadav’s racist remarks against Chum angers netizens

In the viral clip which is circulating on Reddit, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and was talking to Rajat Dalal on his podcast, “Karamveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai”.

Netizens took comment section to express their disappointment. One user wrote, “He has so many FIR's registered in his name and still nothing happens to him.” Another user wrote, “Yeah like the best thing we can do is stop giving them attention because that's what they thrive on. Ye desh ka yuva kis kisko idol bana leta hai. Pathetic”. “Elvish being the duffer he is”, wrote the third user.

Elvish Yadav’s past controversies

This is not the first time, the YouTuber has been caught up in controversies. Here are few of the cases which grabbed headlines. In one incident, days ahead of the G20 event held in the National Capital, a video of a few men stealing flower pots from Shankar Chowk near the Delhi-Gurgaon highway went viral. Followers of the YouTuber even claimed to have seen the same car on his YouTube channel and even matched the number plates. However, Elvish had denied the claims at that time.

Elvish was arrested along with five other people for the alleged user of snake venom at rave parties. However, he refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

File photo of Elvish Yadav | Source: IMDb