Ilaiyaraaja Reacts To Controversy Over Not Being Allowed Inside TN Temple: I Will Not Compromise

Ilaiyaraaja Temple Controversy: It was being reported that the legendary musical maestro was stopped from entering the premises of a temple in Tamil Nadu. The claims snowballed into controversy when the temple officials asserted that the singer was stopped because of protocol and nothing else. Ilaiyaraaja has now reacted to the row in a brief note on social media.

Ilaiyaraaja reacts to temple controversy

On December 16, Ilaiyaraaja took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a note reacting to the ongoing controversy. The singer refuted rumours claiming that he was not allowed inside the Srivilliputhur Aandal temple premises. He called the claims baseless and warned people against spreading false news.



He wrote in Tamil, “Some people are spreading false rumours centered around me. I am not one to compromise my self-respect at any time or place, and I will not compromise. They are spreading news that did not happen as if it happened. Fans and the public should not believe these rumors.”

Temple authorities react to discrimination claim against Ilaiyaraaja

Officials of the Srivilliputhur temple in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu clarified that music maestro Ilaiyaraaja was denied entry to the ‘Ardha Mandapa’ of the temple as it was considered sacred like the sanctum sanctorum. The temple administrator, in a statement on Monday, said that only priests are allowed entry to the Ardha Mandapa of the temple. The authorities also said that Ilaiyaraaja had mistakenly entered the ‘Ardha Mandapa’ of the temple and voluntarily left from there after being sounded about it.

