Is Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Dating Cricketer Mohammed Siraj? A Photo From Her 23rd Birthday Bash Hints So

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle celebrated her 23rd birthday recently and pictures from the grand celebration are doing the rounds on social media. However, what caught the attention of netizens was one particular picture of Zanai with cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

A couple of days back, Zanai took to her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of her star-studded birthday bash in Bandra, Mumbai. Her post included a picture with her grandmother, Asha Bhosle, and actor Jackie Shroff.

Another photo captured her posing with actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Ayesha Khan. She was also seen alongside cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad in one of the pictures. One candid shot showed her and Siraj sharing a warm moment, gazing at each other fondly.

Netizens react to Zanai and Siraj's photo

Soon after Zanai shared the post, the comments section was flooded with mentions of Siraj. Some users asked when they would get married, while others speculated about their relationship. Siraj's fans even referred to Zanai as "bhabhi."

One user asked, "Are you going to marry Siraj bhaijaan?" Another wrote, "DSP sahab is like — yaha mae pigal gaya." A comment read, "Ab to confirm he bhabhi DSP Siraj bhabhi phle se shak tha." Another fan noted, "Bhabi ne sirf Gujrat Titans ko follow kiya kyu k dsp hai iss bar Gujarat me."

The photo was also shared on Reddit with the title: "I know her personally; she isn’t dating Siraj." Another comment said, "Yes, there were other people, but she shared this picture from her post separately on her story. She always comments on his posts."