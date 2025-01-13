Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Mishra Name Their Daughter Matara, Designer Shares First Glimpse Of Her Baby Girl On Lohri

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra on January 27, 2023. The couple welcome a baby girl named Matara on October 11, 2024. Masaba has shared a post on social media in which she has revealed the meaning behind the name of her daughter.

What is the meaning of Matara?

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a post of her daughter’s hand wearing a bangle which had Matara’s name on it. Along with the photo, she wrote in the caption, “3 months with my Matara. The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindi goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also the star of our eyes”. Fans took to comment section to shower love and blessings. One user wrote, “Such a unique beautiful nameee”. Another user wrote, “God bless”. “Matara was born during Navratri only, the name is so perfect and pure”, wrote the third user.

Matara in Hinduism, means Mother Goddesses present in Varuna’s sacrifice. It also means- Lakshmi, Saraswati, Gauri .In Tibetan Buddhism, Matara refers to the deity of invoking and dispatching. Another meaning refers to a cycle of teaching and represent one of the eight transmitted precepts, who are each represented by the Eight awareness holders.

Relationship timeline of Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra

The couple met on the sets of Masaba's debut web show Masaba Masaba, in which he played the role of her ex-husband, and soon fell in love. Masaba and Satyadeep got married in an intimate court wedding in 2023, which was attended by their parents including Neena Gupta-Vivek Mehra and Vivian Richards. It was followed by a post-wedding reception attended by her family and close friends including Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor, Ajay Jadeja and others.

File photo of Satyadeep Mishra and Masaba Gupta | Source: Instagram