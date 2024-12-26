Mrunal Thakur, Ajith Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Attend PV Sindhu-Venkata Datta Sai's Wedding Reception In Hyderabad

Badminton player and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu tied the knot in Udaipur on December 22. She married Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director from Hyderabad-based Posidex Technologies. Celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Ajith Kumar graced the reception ceremony in Hyderabad on December 24.

PV Sindhu-Venkata wedding reception in Hyderabad, videos for viral

Film celebrities attended the wedding reception of PV Sindhu and Venkata in Hyderabad Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar graced the event with his family. He looked dapper in black suit and his clean-shaven look has caught the attention of fans.

Mrunal Thakur took attended the ceremony. The actress looked radiant in a blue lehenga with pink embellishment as she posed for pictures with the newly-weds. Major star Adivi Shesh was also spotted attending the ceremony as well.

Nagarjuna attended PV Sindhu's wedding reception. He was dressed in a black shirt and blue pants. He was all smiles for camera as he was exiting his car and entered the venue.

Veteran star Chiranjeevi too graced the event along with his daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela. Chiranjeevi was seen wearing a blue T-shirt, white pants and sneakers.

PV Sindhu-Venkata’s wedding in Udaipur

On December 22nd, PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion in badminton, tied the knot in Udaipur. The groom wore a golden-hued designer, patterned kurta, pairing it with a dhoti, hand-crafted shawl. To complete the wedding look off, entrepreneur Sai, opted for a man-bun. While, PV Sindhu was dressed in a culturally symbolic golden saree, paired with traditional earrings, and mang tikka.

PV Sindhu-Venkata's wedding | Source: X

PV Sindhu took to X to share pictures from her special day. Excited fans flooded the comment section and congratulated the couple. One user wrote, “Many Congratulations!! Wishing you both a very happy married life.”