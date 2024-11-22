Neha Bhasin Opens Up About Suffering From PMMD, Eating Disorder: I Was Body-Shamed Beyond Normalcy

Neha Bhasin is renowned singer and songwriter who has given hit tracks in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The singer recently penned a lengthy note on social media to address about her health issues which she has been suffering from a long period of time.

Neha Bhasin on dealing with disorder: May this world be a better place

Neha Bhasin has often been vocal about keeping body fit and healthy. She posts videos and pictures of work out routine on social media. Despite getting trolled, she has never stopped working on herself.

Recently, Neha Bhasin took to social media to share a lengthy note. She wrote, “This world grows on love. Love and let love. I don’t feel very comfortable writing about my life in this manner, to open up to speculation specially when I am healing is not my idea of fun but it can be unfair to be in pain and to be subjected to more pain and expect to always endure in silence. May this world be a better place for you and me”. In the post, Neha Bhasin shared snips of her writing. She has said that how since her teenage years she has been suffering from Pre Menstrual Dysphoric Disorder for 20 years. She also mentioned how it got worse this year and she lost a lot of things in her life and was even suffering from eating disorder and Body Dysmorphia. Neha had even further said about how she was followed by paps and body shamed beyong normalcy which took toll on her mental health as well.

As soon as the post went viral, fans took to comment section and showered her with lots of love. One user wrote, “Judge saab more power to you”. Another user wrote, “Love you NB. You are phenomenal inside and out”. “Love and healing to you”, wrote the third user.

When Neha Bhasin revealed about her anxiety

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble last year, Neha Bhasin opened up about her anxiety and said that she faces it and fights it every day. She said, “I feel like I fight my anxiety and my demons every day”. She had also said that she was recuperating from mood disorder.

