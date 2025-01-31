Pulkit Samrat’s Ex-wife Shweta Rohira Severely Injured In Tragic Road Accident, Shares Photo Of 'Fractured Bones, Bruises'

Before Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat was married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Rohira for a year. The ex-couple tied the knot in November 2014 but separated in November 2015. Recently, Shweta made headlines after revealing details of a horrific accident on Wednesday. She shared pictures from her hospital bed and spoke about the tragic incident. Despite the challenges, she stays optimistic about emerging stronger from the tough phase.

Pulkit Samrat’s ex-wife Shweta Rohira meets with a tragic accident

In the first image, Shweta Rohira lies on a hospital bed with her entire leg in plaster, one arm bandaged, and a dressing on her lips. The next photo offers a closer look at the bruises on her lips.

She shared a lengthy caption, starting with the reflection, "Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, 'Hold my chai,' and sends a bike your way."

Describing her ordeal, she wrote, "Through no fault of mine, I went from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landed straight into a forced rest mode. Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t on my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama."

Despite the setback, Shweta remains determined. She reflected that life sometimes breaks us to rebuild us stronger, viewing this incident as just a chapter, not the whole story. She expressed her resolve to "live with faith, hold on to hope, smile through the pain (okay, trying to), and remind myself that this too shall pass."

Ending on a positive note, she promised to "come back stronger" and humorously mentioned adding a new song to her playlist.

Why did Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat get divorced?

Shweta Rohira and Pulkit Samrat married in 2014 but ended their relationship in 2015. She reportedly accused Pulkit’s Sanam Re co-star Yami Gautam of breaking their marriage, calling her a "home-breaker."

Pulkit Samrat with his ex wife Shweta Rohita | Image: X