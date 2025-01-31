Raftaar Ties The Knot For The Second Time With Stylist Manraj Jawanda, First Photos Out

A day after speculations, Popular rapper Raftaar has officially tied the knot with fashion stylist and actor Manraj Jawanda in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Although the couple hasn’t officially shared the news, their wedding photos and celebrations are already trending on social media, with fans loving their chemistry.

Raftaar gets married to Manraj Jawanda, the first photo out

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a photo from Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's wedding. The couple, married in a South Indian ceremony, wore elegant traditional attire and smiled warmly at each other. Alongside the picture, the user wrote, "So cute!! Nazar na lage Congratulations, Raftaar." Another image showed the rapper tying the mangalsutra around Manraj's neck.

A video from their sangeet ceremony also emerged online, capturing Raftaar dancing to Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya with his wife, Manraj Jawanda. For the event, the couple coordinated in vibrant, multicoloured outfits.

Rumours started when a content creator shared a photo of a venue entrance standee that read, “Welcome to the wedding celebration of Dilin and Manraj. #ManDilYahinBanenge."

Who is Raftaar’s first wife?

For unversed Raftaar’s real name is Dilin Nair and was previously married to interior designer Komal Vohra.

Raftaar with Komal Vohra | Source: Intagram