Raima Sen Pens Emotional Note Days After Father Bharat Dev Varma's Death: Till Then Dad...

Bengali actress Moon Moon Sen’s husband and Raima Sen’s father, Bharat Dev Varma, tragically passed away at his Kolkata home on Tuesday, November 19 2024. As per the reports, his sudden death was due to some health issue. Although his family called for an ambulance from a hospital in Dhakuria, it was too late. Days later, Raima has now shared her first reaction to her father’s death on Instagram.

Actress Raima Sen posted some unseen photos of her father, Bharat Dev Varma, along with a heartfelt message. She expressed that no words could truly capture how wonderful a father and husband he was.

The post read, "Daddy Can’t write anything yet. Words fall short of what a great father and husband you have been. Till then Dad may you be happy wherever you are and live king-size like you always did will miss you always and love you."

The post included two photos of the late Verma from his younger years, and in the third, he is seen holding a young Raima in his arms.

Who is Moon Moon Sen’s husband Bharat Dev Varma?

Bharat Dev Varma was born into the former royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess from Cooch Behar and the elder sister of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. His grandmother, Indira, was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, the Maharaja of Vadodara.

In 1978, Bharat married Moon Moon Sen, a renowned Bengali film actress. Moon Moon came from a royal background as well, being the daughter of the iconic Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen, a wealthy businessman from Kolkata.