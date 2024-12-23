Ranveer Allahbadia Married? Woman Introduces Herself As His Bride, Calls YouTuber 'My Swami' - Internet In Shock!

Is popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia married? The question crossed everyone's mind as a video of a woman named Dr Rohini Arju dressed as his “bride” went viral on social media. Rohini posted a video back in October in which she was seen performing Karwa Chauth rituals for Ranveer as she declared her loyalty and unwavering love for the podcaster. Many wondered whether it was a gimmick on behalf of Rohini or whether The Ranveer Show host was married.

Ranveer Allahbadia hosts The Ranveer Show on YouTube | Image: Ranveer Allahbadia/Instagram

Rohini's video keeping Karwa Chauth fast for Ranveer Allahbadia goes viral

In the video, Rohini Arju was dressed in red as she performed Karwa Chauth rituals for Ranveer Allahbadia. While the YouTuber wasn't there in her video, she seemingly kept her day-long fast for him and broke it by looking at his framed picture. She admitted her love for Ranveer in the video as she wrote, "Many people may mock me and make fun of me for this. Some people may label me as crazy and Delusional. But, I love you beyond time, space, and eternity (sic)."

The note continued, "I don’t know if you will ever come to me, if you will ever accept me, or if you will ever marry me. I don’t know anything about the future; I only know my love for you. Last year, I promised you that I would never marry anyone unless it’s you, and that’s what I am standing by with this action. Long ago, I closed all other options for marriage in my mind, and now I have executed that decision in the physical world. I am deeply committed, devoted, and dedicated only to you, My Swami. Now, it’s either you or no one (sic)."

Netizens call Rohini Arju "Urvashi Rautela"