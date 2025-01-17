Saif Ali Khan's Family's Grave Error After Stabbing Incident Highlighted By Ajith Kumar: Rash Actions Can Cost Lives

Saif Ali Khan was injured in a brutal knife attack that took place at his Bandra home on January 16. He is expected to be discharged in two to three days, doctors treating him said. Saif was stabbed six times by the unidentified intruder, who has been caught on CCTV. The actor's staff rushed to his rescue and helped him inside the auto-rickshaw that took him to the Lilavati Hospital.

Many on social media questioned why an ambulance was not called or why his cars were not used to take him to the hospital. Amid speculation, Ajith Kumar, who is also an auto expert and owns his racing team, shared why an injured should not be rushed to the hospital in an auto or a cab, a norm among "samaritans".

Ajith insists on expert intervention during an accident

Ajith shared that when one witnesses a road accident, it is essential to prioritise the safety and well-being of those involved. Not taking matters into your own hands is important. Ajith said that if one sees a road accident victim, do not lift them and "shove them in an auto or cab". He urged people to call for an ambulance and wait for paramedics to come.

While Ajith spoke in the context of road accidents and Saif's was a case of stabbing, injury and bleeding are common in both. Was Saif's family making the correct decision by taking him to the hospital in an auto while he was injured and bleeding? Could they have waited for an ambulance? According to medical experts, if you're not trained in first aid, it's best to wait for medical professionals to arrive.

