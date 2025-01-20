Published 11:45 IST, January 20th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Unexpected Drama Ensues At Bandra Court As 2 Lawyers Fight To Represent Actor's Attacker
Two lawyers fought in a Mumbai court over representing the man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra apartment.
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: After picking up two wrong suspects, Mumbai Police finally arrested Mohammed Shariful Islam Shahzad from Thane, mumbai, on Sunday morning. He also confessed that he had entered the Bandra apartment of Saif Ali Khan with the intention of theft. The court in Bandra granted five days of police custody for Shahzad, who has been identified as the assailant. In a surprising turn, when the accused was produced in the court by Mumbai Police on Sunday, two lawyers allegedly clashed with each other to fight his case.
2 lawyers fought for the case of Saif Ali Khan's attacker
Amid heavy police security, Shehzad was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on Sunday afternoon. According to PTI, the court asked him if he had any complaints about the police, but he refused. He was then escorted to the dock.
According to media reports, at that very moment, a lawyer came forward claiming to appear on behalf of Shehzad. However, as soon as he came to get the accused to sign the 'Vakalatnama' (a legal document authorising a lawyer to appear in a case), a lot of drama started in the courtroom.
The report says that then another lawyer reached the accused after some pushing and shoving and took Shehzad's signature on his Vakalatnama. This left everyone wondering which lawyer would appear on behalf of the accused. To resolve the situation, the magistrate suggested that both lawyers could represent Shehzad.
When will Saif Ali Khan discharged?
This morning, Lilavati Hospital COO Dr Niraj Uttamani shared a health update and said Saif is "recovering well". He added that the actor is likely to be kept under observation for one more day and will take the call on the actor's discharge after meeting his family. "It is likely that Saif Ali Khan will be kept under observation for one more day. The doctors' team will take the call after meeting Saif Ali Khan’s family. On the health front Saif is recovering well, confirmed by Lilavati Hospital," says COO Dr Niraj Uttamani.
