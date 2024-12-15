Sara Tendulkar Joins Ishaan Khatter, Prachi Desai, Zaheer Khan At The Gabba For Ind Vs Aus 3rd Test

Ind Vs Aus Test: The ongoing third test match between India and Australia seems to be a star-studded affair. Several celebrities from Bollywood and the world of sports landed at the Gabba to cheer for Team India from the stands. Pictures shared by Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar from the stadium quickly began circulating online.



Sara Tendulkar opts for blue during India vs Australia test match

Sara Tendulkar often takes the stands to cheer for Team India during various matches and cricket formats. The daughter of the master blaster took to her Instagram account on December 14 to share a series of photos from her time at the Gabba. The 27-year-old attended day 1 of the third test match between India and Australia in a blue fit and flare dress.



She shared the photos with the caption, “washed out and feeling blue (in the best way possible)." Sara kept her look chic with minimal makeup and statement jewellery pieces. She completed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses to give the proper outdoorsy look.

Sara Tendulkar shares photos with B-town celebs from Australia

What caught social media users' attention in Sara Tendulkar's photo carousel was a particular selfie. She shared a photo in which she can be seen posing with industry bigwigs such as Sagarika Ghatge, fast bowler Zaheer Khan, Prachi Desai, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Saiyyami Kher, and Ishan Khattar. The Ghoomer actress also shared the selfie on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Team India”.

A screengrab of Saiyyami Kher's post | Image: Instagram