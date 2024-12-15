Search icon
Published 21:41 IST, December 15th 2024

Vijay Khare Death: 'Gabbar Singh' Of Bhojpuri Cinema No More, Breathes His Last In Bengaluru

Vijay Khare Death: The actor was known for playing the antagonist roles in Bhojpuri movies, which earned him the moniker 'Gabbar Singh'.

Vijay Khare was a popular actor in the Bhojpuri film industry | Image: Facebook

Vijay Khare Death: Bhojpuri actor Vijay Khare, who made his mark as a villain in the Bhojpuri film industry, breathed his last on Sunday, December 15. He was suffering from Parkinson's and was undergoing treatment for some time. Reportedly, Khare died at 4:00 am this morning while undergoing treatment at Kaveri Hospital in Bengaluru. Khare enjoyed an expansive career in film and TV, featuring in over 300 movies. He rose to prominence after playing the role of a villain in Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon (1983).

Actor Vijay Khare with a fan | Image: Facebook

'Gabbar Singh' of Bhojpuri cinema no more

Vijay Khare, owing to the popularity of his antagonist roles, also earned the moniker 'Gabbar Singh' of Bhojpuri cinema. Reports indicate that Khare's condition had been stable, but it suddenly deteriorated leading to his death. Social media was flooded with condolence messages for him as the news of his death reached the masses.

Vijay Khare shoots with Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Facebook

Khare was not just an actor, he also ran an acting institute in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, the Vijay Khare Academy. Many young and aspiring actors trained under his aegis. Some of Khare's popular roles were in the movies Raeeszada (1976), Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon (1983), Mai (1989), Achal Rahe Suhaag (2012) and Hamra Se Biyaah Karba (2003). The edge that he brought to his performances was loved by the Bhojpuri audiences. Popular stars in Bihar's film industry like Ravi Kishan, Nirahua and Manoj Tiwari also worked with Khare through their careers.

Khare's last big screen release was the film Ek Rajai Teen Lugai in 2017. 

Updated 21:41 IST, December 15th 2024

