VIRAL | Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Actress' Birthday Eve At Kake-Da-Hotel In Delhi

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: The couple took a quick trip to the National Capital recently. The trip doubled as a birthday celebration for the actress who turned 40 on November 18. Days later, Vignesh Shivan took to his social media account to share a video from the dinner date at a local eatery celebrating the birthday eve of Lady Superstar.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoy dinner date in Delhi

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seem to enjoy their time away from the limelight. Well-known names in Kollywood and Tollywood, the actor-director couple went unnoticed when they stepped out on a casual dinner date in the National Capital. On November 22, Shivan took to his Instagram account to share a video featuring the couple enjoying their meal at a local eatery.

Sharing the video, Shivan wrote in the caption, "17th November. Smallest birthday eve celebration in these many years. A birthday Eve dinner felt genuinely happy , personal, intimate and very tasty too #Delhi. Just the two of us, standing in the queue for 30 mins, and then get a nice centre table, with a lot of things going on behind! still found a place to feel happy and be present in the moment. Thanks to a sweet stranger who helped to capture this moment. #LifeIsBeautiful #godisgood (sic)."Nayanthara took to the comment section of the video to write, It was the best birthday dinner ever, it felt so real n normal.”

Internet reacts as Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan go unnoticed in Delhi

A file photo of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan | Image: Instagram