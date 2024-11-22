Published 17:45 IST, November 22nd 2024
VIRAL | Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Actress' Birthday Eve At Kake-Da-Hotel In Delhi
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: The couple took a quick trip to Delhi to celebrate the actress' birthday. A video of them at a local eatery is now viral.
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: The couple took a quick trip to the National Capital recently. The trip doubled as a birthday celebration for the actress who turned 40 on November 18. Days later, Vignesh Shivan took to his social media account to share a video from the dinner date at a local eatery celebrating the birthday eve of Lady Superstar.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoy dinner date in Delhi
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan seem to enjoy their time away from the limelight. Well-known names in Kollywood and Tollywood, the actor-director couple went unnoticed when they stepped out on a casual dinner date in the National Capital. On November 22, Shivan took to his Instagram account to share a video featuring the couple enjoying their meal at a local eatery.
Sharing the video, Shivan wrote in the caption, "17th November. Smallest birthday eve celebration in these many years. A birthday Eve dinner felt genuinely happy , personal, intimate and very tasty too #Delhi. Just the two of us, standing in the queue for 30 mins, and then get a nice centre table, with a lot of things going on behind! still found a place to feel happy and be present in the moment. Thanks to a sweet stranger who helped to capture this moment. #LifeIsBeautiful #godisgood (sic)."Nayanthara took to the comment section of the video to write, It was the best birthday dinner ever, it felt so real n normal.”
Internet reacts as Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan go unnoticed in Delhi
The couple shared a video that featured the popular Delhi eatery Kake Da Hotel situated in Connaught Place. The area is usually crowded buzzing with people at all times of the day. Social media users were surprised to see people walk by the couple seemingly without recognising them. A user commented, “Good at least Nayan & her hubby enjoying the food in public without any disturbance.” Another joked, “I think they didn't watch the JAWAN movie.” Another wrote, "Leading a normal life for a few hours.. Stay blessed". A user mentioned, “Nobody knows former superstar Nayanthara there lol”
