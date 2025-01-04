Who Is Dhanashree Verma? Dentist-Turned-Influencer Wife Of Yuzvendra Chahal In News For Her Rocky Relationship With Cricketer

Yuzi aka Yuzvendra Chahal and influencer Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. A few years into their marriage, rumours of separation started circulating in the headlines and social media appears to have played a role in fanning the flames every time. Recently, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree have unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fans quickly noticed and yet again started the buzz. As their strained marriage is a hot topic, not many know about Dhanashree’s life before she married the cricketer.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Dhanashree Verma was born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Not many people know that Dhanashree Verma is a dentist by profession. She pursued dentistry at DY Patil College, Mumbai, in 2014 but always had a deep passion for dance. Driven by her love for dancing, she launched a YouTube channel where she began sharing her dance videos.

Dhanashree Verma | Image: X

With over 2.5 million followers, Dhanashree has become a popular YouTube personality. She earns significantly through her channel, social media platforms, brand endorsements, and choreography. According to an ABP report, her estimated net worth is $3 million (approximately ₹24 crore). After marrying Yuzi, she continued pursuing dance and gained attention for participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, even after having a successful career, Dhanashree seems to have turbulence in her personal life.

When did Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce rumours start?

Rumours about problems in Yuzi and Dhanashree's relationship are circulating again, but this isn't the first time such speculations have surfaced. In 2023, similar reports emerged when Dhanashree removed Yuzi's surname, Chahal, from her Instagram profile and started using her maiden name. At that time, Yuzi addressed the rumours by posting a statement on his Instagram story to clarify the situation.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma | Image: X