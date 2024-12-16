Zakir Hussain Dies At 73: Meet Tabla Legend's Wife Antonia, Daughters Anisa, Isabella Qureshi

Zakir Hussain Family: The legendary Tabla maestro breathed his last at the age of 73. The music icon passed away in a hospital in San Francisco. He is survived by his wife Antonia and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Know all about Zakir Hussain's family

Zakir Hussain was born to tabla legend Allah Rakha in 1951 in Mumbai. He has three brothers and three sisters and was the eldest son of his parents. Hussain studied at St Michael's High School and St Xavier's College, Mumbai.



Zakir's brothers were in the field of music too. Taufiq Qureshi, was a percussionist, and Fazak Qureshi, was also a tabla player. Their younger brother Munwar tragically passed away from a rabid dog attack. Hussain's oldest sister Bilquis died before his birth. His sister Razia passed away in 2000 shortly before their father's death due to cataract complication. Zakir Hussain is survived by his sister Khurshid.

About Zakir Hussain's wife and children

The Tabla maestro had been married since 1978. He tied the knot with Antonia Minnecola who was a Kathak dancer. The duo dated for eight years and fought with their respective families to be together. Antonia also worked as Zakir's manager. The couple first met in California in the early 1970s. At the time, both Hussain and Antonia were undertaking training for their dance and tabla.

Zakir Hussain with family and friends | Image: Instagram