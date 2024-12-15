Zakir Hussain: Ustad Alla Rakha Whispered 'Prayer' In His Ear And A Tabla Maestro Was Born

Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tabla player, percussionist, composer and former actor is no more. Reportedly, he breathed his last in a hospital in San Franciso, California after being admitted there for the past two weeks. He was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments. Hussain was the son of legendary Tabla player, Ustad Alla Rakha alias Abbaji. In an interview, Hussain revealed how his father whispered a prayer in his ear when he was born. He further shared that he believed that is how the Tabla player in him was born.

Zakir Hussain started playing Tabla at the age of 3 | Image: X

When Ustad Zakir Hussain looked back at his father Ustad Alla Rakha's tutelage

"I was brought home and handed over to my father. He held me in his arms. The tradition was to whisper a prayer in the baby's ears, welcome the baby and put in some good words. So he takes me in his arms, puts his mouth close to my ear and recites rhythms. My mother was livid, she said, 'What are you doing? You are supposed to say prayers, not these rhythms.' He said, 'These are my rhythms. This is how I pray. I am the worshipper of Goddess Saraswati and Lord Ganesha.' And this was a devout Muslim talking. 'This is the knowledge I got from my teachers and I want to pass it on to my son. He is going to do exactly this. So why not start him early and give him these prayers'," Zakir recalled about his father Ustad Alla Rakha.

Ustad Zakir Hussain with Ustad Allah Rakha

Ustad Zakir Hussin's career and awards

Ustad Zakir Hussain started playing Tabla at the age of 3. He started touring at the age of 11. A concert year for Ustad Zakir Hussain would include over 150 concert days. Hussain performed throughout the Fall season in the US and the UK. He toured extensively across continents with the Crosscurrents Trio, consisting of double bassist Dave Holland and saxophonist Chris Potter. Their last show was on November 26 in Paris.

Ustad Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife and two daughters | Image: X