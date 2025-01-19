Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Apologises For British Raj, Thanks Indian Fans For 'Forgiving Bad Things Britain Did'

Published 20:28 IST, January 19th 2025

Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Apologises For British Raj, Thanks Indian Fans For 'Forgiving Bad Things Britain Did'

Coldplay In Mumbai: The frontman of the British boy band Chris Martin addressed the audience on the first day of the concert at DY Patil stadium.

Chris Martin performs in Mumbai | Image: Pinterest

Coldplay In Mumbai: The British boy band arrived in India on January 16. They performed live in concert in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, as a part of the Music Of Spheres world tour. Several moments from the gig are now viral online. In one of the videos, the band's frontman Chris Martin could be heard apologising to the fans.

What did Chris Martin say about the British Raj? 

Chris Martin, along with his band Coldplay, performed in Mumbai on the second night in a row on January 19. A fan shared a video from the concert in which he expressed that this marks their fourth visit to India and second time playing in the country. He said, “This is our fourth visit to India, and the second time to play. First time we played a long show and we could not have asked for a better audience. Thank you for coming today, everybody!”

Continuing, Chris Martin expressed gratitude to the Indian fans for accepting the British boy band despite being a colony of the Britishers. The singer shared, “It is amazing to us that you welcome us even though we are from Great Britain. Thank you for forgiving us for all of the bad things that Great Britain has done.”

Coldplay viral moments from the Mumbai concert 

Several moments from the first day of the concert began circulating online. In one of the videos, Chris Martin can be heard reading messages from placards carried by fans. One of the hoardings read, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ which the singer said on stage. A video of the same went viral.  

In another viral moment, the singer shared the stage with Indian playback singer Jasleen Royal. The duo enthralled a packed audience of more than 45,000 people at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:28 IST, January 19th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Takes Cognizance of Fire Incident | LIVE
India News
Then and Now: What Changed as Donald Trump Returns to White House
World News
IIT Madras Director’s 'Gomutra' Claims Trigger Backlash
India News
Who Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner? Rajat Dalal Or Vivian DSena, Find Out At...
Entertainment News
Indian Women Lift Inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup, Defeat Nepal By 78-40
SportFit
Happy That He Is Recovering Well: Soha Ali Khan On Brother Saif’s Health
Entertainment News
What Caused Fire At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj | Details Inside
India News
Saif Stabbing Case Updates: Actor's Attacker In Police Custody
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: PM Modi Dials CM Yogi, Takes Stock Of Situation
India News
PCB To Pay Additional USD 100,000 To High Profile Foreign Players in PSL
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: