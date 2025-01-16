Search icon
  News /
  Entertainment News /
  • Coldplay In India: Chris Martin Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Music Of The Spheres 2025 Tour | WATCH VIDEO

Published 21:05 IST, January 16th 2025

Coldplay In India: Chris Martin Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Music Of The Spheres 2025 Tour | WATCH VIDEO

Coldplay In India: Ahead of their concert in Mumbai from January 18 to 20, the members of the British Boy Band were spotted arriving at the private airport.

Chris Martin arrives in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Coldplay In India: As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British band has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra ’s Thane district on January 18, 19 and 21. Ahead of the show, they were spotted arriving at the private airport in Mumbai. A video of their arrival is now viral. 

Chris Martin, Coldplay band members arrive in Mumbai

On January 16, paparazzi spotted International rock artist Chris Martin arriving in Mumbai. The videos feature the singer arriving at the Kalina airport along with his entourage. 
 

Chris Martin in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla
Chris Martin in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla
Chris Martin in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Upon his arrival, the band frontrunner greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport with a namaste and waves.

All about Coldplay’s Music of The Sphere World Tour

Music of The Sphere World Tour kicked off in March 2022 and has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour who are currently in Abu Dhabi, they will be travelling to India for a five-day tour.
 

File photo of Coldplay | Source: Instagram



This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival. For the unversed, the band consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:43 IST, January 16th 2025

Maharashtra
