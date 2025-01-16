Coldplay In India: Chris Martin Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Music Of The Spheres 2025 Tour | WATCH VIDEO

Coldplay In India: As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British band has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai area of Maharashtra ’s Thane district on January 18, 19 and 21. Ahead of the show, they were spotted arriving at the private airport in Mumbai. A video of their arrival is now viral.

Chris Martin, Coldplay band members arrive in Mumbai

On January 16, paparazzi spotted International rock artist Chris Martin arriving in Mumbai. The videos feature the singer arriving at the Kalina airport along with his entourage.



Chris Martin in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Upon his arrival, the band frontrunner greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport with a namaste and waves.

All about Coldplay’s Music of The Sphere World Tour

Music of The Sphere World Tour kicked off in March 2022 and has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour who are currently in Abu Dhabi, they will be travelling to India for a five-day tour.



File photo of Coldplay | Source: Instagram