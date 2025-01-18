Published 20:35 IST, January 18th 2025
Coldplay 'Magic' Takes Over Mumbai, Terrific Light Show At DY Patil Stadium As Band Floors Fans | Watch
Coldplay In Mumbai: The Chris Martin-led British boy band performed at a packed DY Patil stadium on January 18. Videos & photos from the concert are now viral.
Coldplay In Mumbai: The British boy band brought on their ‘magic' at their show at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai. This marked the band's first of three performances in the financial capital of India. Photos and videos from the show are now viral online.
Coldplay redeems itself at Mumbai concert
With days in the lead-up to their concert in Mumbai, Coldplay performed live gigs in several other countries as well. The boy band is on their World Of Sphers music tour across the globe. Several social media users complained that the shows in other countries were insipid and not up to the mark. However, this does not seem to hold true for Mumbai.
As soon as the concert started at 8 pm, social media was flooded with videos and photos from the concert. Frontman Chris Martin took centre stage to perform the classics like Yellow, Paradise, Magic and several others. A splendid light show lit up the DY Patil stadium to perfectly compliment the band's energy.
