Gem Of A Person: AR Rahman's Wife Comes Out In Support Of Husband Amid Link-Up Rumour | Exclusive

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their decision to end their 29-year-long marriage through a joint statement on November 19. On behalf of the couple, lawyer Vandana Shah said they decided to separate after "significant emotional strain in their relationship".

Surprisingly, a few hours before Rahman and his wife Saira broke the news about their separation, the Jai Ho singer's bassist Mohini Dey also revealed the end of her marriage with Mark Hartsuch. As the two announcements came within hours of each other, netizens speculated about a possible link between Rahman and Saira's separation and Mohini's break up with her husband. Saira has now come out in Rahman's support, calling him a "gem of a person", further urging media houses and YouTube channels to not slander his image with speculation.

It is absolutely rubbish: Saira Banu on AR Rahman link-up rumours

Through her advocate Vandana Shah, Saira Banu opened up about "taking a break" from her marriage due to health issues and undergoing treatment in Mumbai after relocating from Chennai. She also denied Rahman's link-up rumours with his bassist Mohini Dey. "I trust him with my life," she shared.

File photo of Saira Banu and AR Rahman | Source: Instagram

"I would request YouTubers and the Tamil media, please don’t say anything against him. He is a gem of a person. He is an amazing human being. Please let him be the way he is. He is not linked with...I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him and he loves me. I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations. My sincere prayers are that we are left alone and given our space at this moment. We haven't announced anything officially yet. I request you to kindly stop damaging his name. It is absolutely rubbish. He is a gem of a person," Saira said.

Saira talks about relocating from Chennai to Mumbai due to health issues

Saira shared that she has been living in Mumbai for the past two months, away from her home in Chennai due to her medical issues and treatment. "I am currently in Mumbai. I have not been physically well for the past couple of months so that is the reason I wanted to take a break from AR Rahman. It is because of my health issues that I had to leave Chennai because I know that if I'm not in Chennai you people will wonder where Saira is.

AR Rahman with wife Saira Banu and children | Image: Ar Rahman/X