Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:04 IST, November 26th 2024

Box Office 2024: Hollywood Fails To Charm Indians, Deadpool & Wolverine, Godzilla X Kong Score Big

Last year, while Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer performed well, grossing over ₹131 crore, Hollywood movie biz has been underwhelming, barring a few hits.

Hollywood movies 2024 | Image: IMDb

Hollywood Box Office 2024: This year has been dominated by sequels. While some originals did release on the big screens, they did not conquer the box office. At the ticket window, this year's titles have not worked well and none of the releases crossed the ₹100 crore nett mark in India yet. Last year, while Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer performed well, grossing over ₹131 crore, this year's business for Hollywood has been underwhelming, barring a few hits.

A still from Deadpool & Wolverine | Image: X

A look at top-grossing Hollywood films of 2024 in India

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine has emerged as the top-grossing Holywood release in India this year. However, this superhero actioner is only one of two Hollywood films to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the India box office in 2024. As it grossed over $1.3 billion (over ₹11,000 crore) at the global box office, its India collection stood at ₹136.15 crore in all languages. The second Hollywood feature to mint over ₹100 crore in India is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire with ₹112.54 crore business. Worlwide, the monster feature's collection stood at approx ₹85,000 crore.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire poster | Image: X

Other Hollywood movies that did well this year in India were:

Venom: The Last Dance: ₹ 54.14 crore
Kung Fu Panda 4: ₹43.32 crore
Inside Out 2: ₹32.35 crore
Dune 2: ₹30.13 crore
Kingdom of the Planet Of The Apes: ₹29.42 crore
Despicable Me 4: ₹19.14 crore
Joker 2: ₹13.37 crore
It Ends With Us: ₹11.43 crore

Hollywood box office collection in India in 2024

According to Sacnilk, so far 102 Hollywood movies have released in India, which have raked in close to ₹400 crore. Some movies that filed to make an impact at the box office despite the hype surrounding them are - Joker: Folie a Deux, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Madame Web, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Anyone But You.

Joaquin Phoenix in a still from Joker 2 | Image: X

Now, all eyes are on Mufasa: The Lion King, which will release on December 20. Given the popularity of Disney live-action movies in India, the Barry Jenkins directorial remains a contender to grab a spot in the list of highest-grossing Hollywood movies in India in 2024.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:04 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.