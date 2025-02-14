Captain America Brave New World X Review: Not So Marvel But A Gem With Mix Of Winter Soldier, Say Netizens

Captain America Brave New World X Review: The new chapter in MCU Phase 5 finally unfolds as Captain America: Brave New World hits the big screens on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. This time Anthony Mackie features in the superhero outing as Sam Wilson aka Captain America. Other characters like Falcon and Red Hulk also made the chase since the announcement. Hours after the film's premiere around the world, the Marvel stans are flooding social media with their reviews.

Captain America Brave New World verdict out: hit or flop?

The new Marvel creation has ignited some excitement among fans, as many giving mixed reviews by calling it a ‘gem’ with a ‘but.’

Captain America Brave New World poster | Image: X

One user wrote his Captain America Brave New World review on X, “This is a cinematic gem! It's an intense thrilling ride from start to finish. It's a mix of Winter Soldier and The Dark Knight. The film keeps you edging for more until it culminates in the best final act in recent years. Old Marvel is back on the menu!”

Another X user gushed quoting, “I really enjoyed #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld!! It's a fun and tense political thriller that shows you why Sam deserves to be the face of the MCU. Packed with exciting action and an engaging (albeit sometimes messy) story, I had the biggest smile on my face. It's worth a watch!”

Even critics of the film acknowledged its merits: “#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met and exceeded my low expectations. The reshoots are evident throughout, and the main villain fell short. However, this is the most cohesive the MCU has been since 2019. Sam shares excellent chemistry with his partners, and the film truly delivers on an emotional level.”

Captain America: Brave New World cast guide for MCU newcomers

Captain America: Brave New World marks Marvel Studios' first Captain America film since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Cast:

Sam Wilson aka Captain America (Anthony Mackie)

President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (Harrison Ford)

Joaquin Torres aka The Falcon (Danny Ramirez)

Ruth Bat-Seraph (Shira Haas)

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly)

Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito)

The movie's plot centres on Wilson navigating international political turmoil, often clashing with President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, played by Harrison Ford.

Captain America Brave New World poster | Image: X

