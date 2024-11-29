Search icon
Published 19:26 IST, November 29th 2024

Moana 2 X Reviews: Netizens Share Mixed Reactions, Say Sequel 'Is Not As Fresh As First Part'

The sequel to the 2016 film Moana made history for Disney by earning $13.8 million from preview screenings. However, fans did not resonate well after release.

Moana 2 x review | Image: X

Moana 2 X Review: The Disney fantasy world’s Oceania adventure opens in Indian theatres on Friday, November 29. Directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel takes place three years after the original story. While it attempts to expand the magical universe introduced in the first film, it struggles to recapture the musical charm that made its 2016 predecessor so beloved. The fairytale lovers who have watched the early shows claimed that the storyline is quite ‘flat’ than expected.

Moana 2 is unable to impress netizens as the first part did

The sequel to the 2016 film Moana made history for Disney by earning $13.8 million from preview screenings. However, Moana 2 did not resonate well with fans. On X (formerly Twitter), many viewers expressed a preference for the original and criticised the sequel’s storyline as a "flat film."

One user shared their thoughts, writing, “Well Moana 2 was boring a*f almost fell asleep like 10 times lmao it felt so cheap compared to the first movie and the storyline was so flat.”

Another fan described the sequel as “okay” but admitted it couldn’t match the original. They also advised others to stay until the end credits.

Another user wrote, “Just finished watching #Moana2. It was okay. Good, but (for me) didn't surpass the first. It had a slow start but got better as the movie progressed. Just stay through the credits. You might miss something.”

What’s new in the sequel of Moana?

The sequel follows Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) as she comes to terms with her leadership and Wayfinder duty. She sets out on a treacherous journey across the huge ocean to bring the islands of Oceania back together when a mystery curse connected to the ancient god Nalo threatens her kingdom. 

Moana 2 | Image: X

Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and a new crew of sailors join her, offering viewers a mix of humour and friendship.

