BLACKPINK Jennie, Lisa Set To Release Solo Albums In 2025 Amid Rumours Of Group Disbanding

Blackpink member Jennie aka Jennie Kim born and raised in South Korea has been creating waves with her latest single Mantra. Amid this, she has thanked her fans for the love she has been showered with and revealed an interesting detail.

Jennie announces new album?

Jennie took to the fan club platform Weverse and posted an update. She acknowledged the love she received and shared, “Thanks to your great love, we received 4 awards at MAMA. BLINK who always support and love us from far away. My album will come next year, so we’ll repay you with good performances.” Jennie won MAMA 2024 Awards in four categories- But Dance Performance Female Solo, Best Collaboration, Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance and Worldwide Fans Choice.

Jennie is currently basking in the success of her latest single Mantra which released on October 11, 2024 and the music video already has over 100 million views on YouTube.

Poster of Jennie's latest single Mantra | Soure: IMDb

All about Jennie

Jennie had also released other single- Solo in 2018 which topped the charts within no time. She became the first Korean female soloist to surpass one billion views. In 2023- You & Me , One of the Girls achieved commercial success worldwide and became number one.

Jennie had made her debut in South Korean girl group Blackpink (Rose, Lisa and Jisoo) in 2016. She had also made her acting debut in the series The Idol. She also established her own company, Odd Atelier, at the start of 2024. After establishing her own label named Odd Atelier and signing with Columbia Records in 2024, she earned her second number-one single on the Circle Digital Chart with Spot! and the highest-charting song by a Korean female solo artist on the UK Singles Chart with Mantra.

File photo of Jennie | Source: IMDb