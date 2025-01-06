Why Are Netizens Boycotting When The Phone Rings? The Israel-Palestine War Reference That Landed K-Drama In Trouble

One of the highest-rated K-dramas to date, When The Phone Rings, concluded on January 4. While fans appreciated its happy ending, it also sparked controversy due to a scene in the final episode. The scene indirectly referenced the Israel-Palestine conflict, prompting netizens to call for a boycott of the drama.

When the Phone Rings sparks controversy? explained

In the finale episode, we see the kidnapper whisper something to Sa Eon, after which he looks at Hong-Hee Joo and disappears from her life. Months later, determined to uncover the truth, Hong-Hee Joo travels to the fictional, war-torn country of Argan. This is where Sa Eon once worked as a negotiator alongside his journalist friend, Jang Hyuk Jin (Ko Sang Ho). Captured by “rebels,” Hong-Hee Joo is eventually saved by Sa Eon, who has become a vigilante during his time away.

One scene that stands out shows Hong-Hee Joo serving as a sign language interpreter during a broadcast. In this broadcast, Na Yu Ri (played by Jang Gyu Ri) reports on accusations against the fictional country of “Paltima” for launching airstrikes on another fictional country, “Izmael,” while holding Korean nationals hostage.

Angry netizens call out for boycott

Despite the fictional names, some viewers quickly identified them as nods to Palestine and Israel. This sparked a wave of criticism, with fans accusing the show's creators and network of either misrepresenting the situation or promoting ‘Zionist’ propaganda.

"'Paltima' and 'Izmael'—this is definitely not a coincidence. It has nothing to do with the plot, but the production team just had to include their Zionist perspective... shame on you (sic)," one user wrote on X.

Another commented, "How strange it was to depict Paltima bombing Izmail and taking Korean hostages. The production team clearly inserted a Zionist perspective while Israel is committing mass murder, leaving hundreds of thousands of children dead (sic)."