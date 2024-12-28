Year Ender 2024: Park Ji-Ah To Song Jae-Rim, Remembering Korean Celebs Who Bid Adieu To World

It has been a depressing year for South Korean entertainment industry who lost several talented and renowned actors. From Shin Have-Ri to Park Min-jae’s shaking demise, here’s the celebrities who have passed away in 2024.

Song Min-hyung

Song Min-hyung, known for his stint in K-dramas like Sky Castle, Mr Queen and Hwarang, died at the age of 70. He passed away after undergoing surgery for gallbladder cancer on April 3 in Seoul, South Korea. The actor has went on to star in shows like Jumong, Taewangsashiggi, Hit, Queen Cheolin.

File photo of Song Min-hyung | Source: IMDb

Park Ji-Ah

Park Ji-Ah was an actress, known for 3-Iron (2004), Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... And Spring (2003) and Rampant (2018). She died on 30 September 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Park Ji-Ah was best known for her portrayal of Song Hye-Kyo’s mother in The Glory. She made recurring appearances in Kim Ki-duk's films, having had roles in five of his works from 2002 to 2008.

File photo of Park Ji-Ah | Source: IMDb

Kim Su-Mi

Kim Su-Mi was an actress, known for Late Blossom (2011), Superstar Gam Sa-Yong (2004) and Mapado (2005). She died on October 25, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. She debuted in a talent contest in 1970, then shot to fame in Country Diaries. The landmark TV series aired for almost 20 years, making her one of the most popular Korean actresses of the 1980s.

File photo of Kim Su-Mi | Source: IMDb

Kim Byung-Sun

Kim Byung-Sun passed away at the age of 37, she succumbed to a chronic illness after a brave fight. She made her debut as an actress with the 2006 film The Perfect Couple. However, it was her role as Miss Jo, an employee of the loan shark Ma Dong Po's (played by Lee Jong-won) office in War of Money that made her a household name. She has also been part of Romantic Island and Way Back Home.

File photo of Kim Byung-Sun | Source: IMDb

Song Jae Rim

The popular Korean show Queen Woo’s actor Song Jae Rim passed away at 39 on Tuesday, November 12. He made his acting debut in 2009, but it was his role as Kim Jae Won, a loyal bodyguard in the historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun (2011), that truly brought him attention and helped establish his career. He showcased his versatility by taking on a variety of roles in popular K-dramas such as Two Weeks (2013), Unkind Ladies (2015), and Secret Mother (2018).

File photo of Song Jae Rim | Source: IMDb

Park Min-Jae

South Korean actor Park Min-Jae dies at the age of 32 due to cardiac arrest on November 29.

File photo of Park Min-Jae | Source: IMDb