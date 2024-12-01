Malayalam Actor Bala Addresses Rumours He Has Wed 4 Times, Talks About His 'Real Marriages'

Bala is an Indian actor and director who predominantly works in Malayalam and Tamil films. He is well known for his roles in films such as Big B, Sound of Boot and Hero among others. The actor had recently made headlines for his marriage to his cousin Kokila. There were reports that this was his fourth marriage, which he has now reportedly denied it.

Bala had tied the knot with Kokila, who is said to be his relative. The wedding ceremony took place on October 23 at 8:30 am on October 23. The wedding took place at the Kaloor Pavakulam temple in Kerala 's Ernakulam. The intimate ceremony was attended by friends and family of the actor. Amid this, Bala has denied the reports of this being his fourth marriage.

Actor Bala tied knot with Kokila | Source: Instagram

He said that he has only been married twice. He revealed, “Chandana was the girl I fell in love with when I was in school. We went to a temple and had a ceremony, but it was not a real marriage. At that age, we didn’t want her to marry someone else, and in our immaturity, we made that decision. Our families eventually separated us, and we couldn’t stay together. I still maintain a friendship with Chandana, and she is now happily living with her husband in America."

File photo of actor Bala | Source: Instagram

He further said, “Do people really believe that I was married four times? It’s absurd. Legally, my second wife is Kokila. Chandana and Kokila have spoken to each other, and I was only 21 when I married. I even spoke to my ex-wife about it, and that marriage was eventually cancelled”.

Bala’s previous marriages

As per the report of OnManorama, Bala has been married three times before this. On August 27, 2010, Bala married Malayali singer Amrutha Suresh who gained fame as an Idea Star Singer. Later, they welcomed a daughter, Avantika in September 2012, but the couple divorce in 2019 after four years of living apart.