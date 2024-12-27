Marco Box Office Collection Day 6: Unni Mukundan Starrer Action Flick Registers Slight Dip After Christmas

Marco Box Office Collection: The Unni Mukundan starrer hit the big screens on December 20. Ever since its release, the movie has been attracting audiences to houseful theatres. Despite new releases, the action flick has continued to garner positive responses on the big screen.

Marco box office collections dip after Christmas

Marco, touted as South Indian cinema's John Wick seems to have impressed the audiences. The action thriller, which is being lauded on social media for its slick action scenes and gore, has managed to collect decent numbers at the box office. However, the downside is that the collections have come in from Kerala and not outside the home market.



Marco official poster | Image: IMdb

Marco minted ₹4.29 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹4.63 crore on day 2. Apart from Malayalam, the movie was also released in Hindi, but the collections are negligible. The actioner raked in ₹27.6 crore after a seven-day theatrical run.

Marco gives stiff competition to Mohanlal's Barroz

Barroz released a week after Malayalam actioner Marco, which hit the big screens on December 20. Despite being in theatres for a week, Marco remains the first choice of cine-goers. On the sixth day of its theatrical run, the movie performed better than Barroz's opening day.

Official poster of Barroz | Image: IMDb