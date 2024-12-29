Search icon
Published 19:47 IST, December 29th 2024

Remembering Dileep Sankar: Malayalam TV Star Who Worked With Pushpa 2 Actor Fahadh Faasil

Dileep Sankar, a Mollywood actor, was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, December 29. He had checked into the hotel four days ago.

A file photo of Dileep Sankar. | Image: Instagram

Malayalam film and television actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, December 29. As per Cantonment Police, Dileep had checked into the hotel four days ago to work on a new project. His co-stars called the actor on the phone but could not reach him. Following this, hotel staff and his colleagues entered his room, where they found him dead. The actor was known for his roles in popular serials like Amma Ariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni.

Who was Dileep Sarkar?

He was a popular Mollywood actor, who rose to fame with his character Peter in Ammayariyathe. He also played a pivotal role in Panchagni. Apart from these, he has also starred in movies, such as North 24 Katham, Chaappa Kurishu and Jeevan Mashai. Not much is known about the actor as to when he began his acting career, his personal life and achievements. However, he has been quite active on social media and often used to treat his fans with videos from the sets.

Going through his Instagram posts it is believed that he is survived by his wife Suma Dilpeed and two kids - a daughter Deva and a son Dhruva. He has shared several posts posing with them and even used the hashtag 'family' in the caption.

What is the reason for Dileep Sankar's death?

Cops are currently investigating the case and forensic experts have examined the scene to determine the exact cause of death. Also, according to the police's initial evaluation, there are no unnatural factors involved in the actor's death, per ANI.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:47 IST, December 29th 2024

