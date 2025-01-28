Search icon
Published 10:30 IST, January 28th 2025

Thaaram Theertha Koodaram Actress Dayyana Hameed Marries Ameen Madathil, Dreamy Wedding Photos Take Over Internet

Malayalam actress Dayyana Hameed ties the knot with renowned television presenter and actor Ameen Madathil in an intimate ceremony in Kochi.

Dayyana Hameed Marries Ameen Madathil | Image: Instagram

Thaaram Theertha Koodaram actress Dayyana Hameed got married to renowned television presenter and actor Ameen Madathil in Kochi. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. According to reports, their marriage was arranged by their parents.

Malayalam actress Dayyana Hameed tie knot with Ameen Madathil

On January 25, Dayyana shared several videos from her wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. Popular TV star Anumol Anukutty also posted enchanting pictures of the bride and groom, captioning them, "Happy married life, my chakkre @dayyana_hameed and sweet heart amul baby @ameen_madathil. A new journey starts here. Best wishes from us to you. Here’s to many happy years together."

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony. Dayyana Hameed chose a pink gown with a veil, while Ameen Madathil wore a sherwani adorned with gold embroidery complimenting to groom.

Who is Dayana Hameed?

Dayana Hameed was born on October 1, 1992, in Trivandrum, Kerala, and is a known actress in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. She is the daughter of Hameed and Sheeba Hameed. Starting her career as a model, she later transitioned to acting, earning recognition for her roles in films such as The Gambler, where she portrayed Rajini Chandy, and Paappan, where she played Rituparna.

She also starred as Meera in Thaaram Theertha Koodaram. Beyond her film career, Dayana has appeared on television, including hosting the show Comedy Masters on Amrita TV.

How did Dayyana Hameed meet Ameen Madathil?

Speaking about the marriage to OnManorama, Dayyana mentioned that she and Ameen first met through a television show. After a while of knowing each other, they became friends. She explained that their families arranged the marriage proposal. She also mentioned that another function would take place at Ameen’s house after a few months. Dayyana confirmed her intention to continue working in films and television after marriage.

"We got to know each other through a television show and later became friends. The marriage proposal came through our families. There will be another function at Ameen’s house, but that will take place only after a few months. I will continue to work in films and television even after marriage," she said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:30 IST, January 28th 2025

