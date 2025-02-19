Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Entertainment News /
  • Ne Zha 2 Vs Inside Out 2: Chinese Animated Drama Dethrones Disney's Film To Become Highest Grosser Of All Time

Updated 21:21 IST, February 19th 2025

Ne Zha 2 Vs Inside Out 2: Chinese Animated Drama Dethrones Disney's Film To Become Highest Grosser Of All Time

Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 has become the highest grosser of all time. It has surpassed Disney's Inside Out 2. The sequel of Ne Zha released on January 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Poster of Ne Zha 2 and Inside Out 2 | Image: IMDb

Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 which released on occasion of Chinese New Year has accomplished a surprising feat after surpassing Disney’s Inside Out 2. Let’s know how much figures the movie has minted at box office. 

Ne Zha 2 surpasses Inside Out 2?

The sequel of Ne Zha is doing tremendously well at box office and has become highest grosser of all time. According to a report in Sacnilk, Ne Zha 2  has grossed $1.70 billion at the worldwide box office, including $1.69+ billion from China alone. While, Inside Out 2 has minted $1.698 billion in its lifetime run in 2024.

Ne Zha 2 (2025) - IMDb
Poster of Ne Zha 2 | Source: IMDb

Reportedly, made on a budget of $80 million, the fantasy epic isn't gonna stop anytime soon, the film will likely cross the $2 billion collection in China. For the unversed, the first film, released in 2019, is the fifth-highest-grossing Chinese film of all time.

Inside Out 2 (2024) - IMDb
Poster of Inside Out 2 | Souce: IMDb

Ne Zha 2 took a massive opening of approximately $68 million before turning the game around during the Friday-Sunday weekend. It grossed around $666 million (RMB 4.84B) in the first 7 days. Moreover, the Chinese New Year period has been very lucrative, with the total collection of all films touching $1.3 billion. The Chinese box office saw an insane increase of 234% from the same period last year.

Also Read: Did Justin Bieber Unfollow Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's Fiance Benny Blanco On Instagram?

All about Ne Zha 2

Ne Zha 2 (meaning- the Demon Child conquers the Dragon King) released in theatres on January 29, 2025. As per China Daily report, Ne Zha 2 is also based on a Chinese mythological figure — the protective deity Ne Zha. 

Ne Zha 2 (2025)
Poster of Ne Zha 2 | Source: IMDb

The film's script is based on a popular 17th century Chinese novel, The Investiture of the Gods, which is one of the first major literary works to feature "deities" and "demons" in Taoism and Buddhism.

Also Read: Lootera Re-release: Sonakshi Sinha And Ranveer Singh's Iconic Romantic Drama To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 21:21 IST, February 19th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Portfolio: CM Rekha Gupta Retains Home
India News
Eminem Coming To India With Slim Shady World Tour? Viral Post Hints So
Entertainment News
Delhi CM Oath Highlights: Rekha Gupta Becomes CM of Delhi | LIVE
India News
IND vs BAN, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Live Score, Latest Updates
SportFit
Hamas Hand Over Bodies of 4 Hostages Today Including an Infant | LIVE
World News
Fakhar Zaman Posts Heartfelt Message After Being Ruled Out Of CT 2025
SportFit
Dealing With Monsters: Netanyahu As Hamas To Handover Hostages' Bodies
World News
Chronology Samajhiye! Foreign Hand in India—Rahul’s Plea, Trump's Expose
India News
When PM Modi Hinted at Foreign Conspiracy to Remove Him During Elections
India News
Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan BROMANCE Grabs Spotlight
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: