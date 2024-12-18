Oscars 2025: India Pins Hope On Guneet Monga Backed Anuja After Laapataa Ladies Misses Shortlist

Oscars 2025: The Academy released the first list of shortlisted movies for the 97th edition of the awards. India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film Laapataa Ladies failed to make the cut. However, not all hopes are lost for the country. A shirt film Anuja has made it in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Guneet Monga backed short film Anuja shortlisted for Oscar 2025

Anuja has been shortlisted in the Best Live Action Short Film category for Oscars 2025. Directed by Adam J Graves, the drama is produced by Suchitra Mattai with additional producers Mindy Kaling, Shine Global’s Alexandra Blaney, Krushan Naik (Resurgence), and Aaron Kopp (Saving Face, Liyana, Hunting Ground) and Executive Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor. Guneet Monga's earlier production The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short Film category at Oscars 2024.

As per Shina Global, Anuja tells a stirring tale of two sisters struggling to find joy and opportunity in a world intent on their exploitation and exclusion. This powerful short follows Anuja, a precocious nine-year-old orphan who works in a back-alley garment factory alongside her older sister Palak, when she is suddenly faced with a rare opportunity that will determine the fate of her future and family. The film boasts a star cast that features several Indian artists. However, it must be noted that in case the film wins, the trophy will go to the director. Nevertheless, it is a matter of pride for an Indian story to be featured on a global stage.

Anuja is up against 15 other films for Best Live Action Short Film title at Oscars 2025

The other contenders in the Best Live Action Short Film for Oscars 2025 are Clodagh, The Compatriot, Crust, Dovecote, Edge of Space, The Ice Cream Man, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, A Lien, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent, The Masterpiece, An Orange from Jaffar, Paris 70 and Room Taken. However, it does not guarantee that these films will advance in the final nominations for the Academy Awards.

All contenders in Live Action Short Film category