What Is Sanjay Gupta, Former Tihar Jailer Played By Zahan Kapoor In Black Warrant, Doing Now

Black Warrant, starring Kareena Kapoor's cousin Zahan Kapoor, is creating a heavy buzz on the internet. The web series, which is based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The series ignites discussions about deep-rooted issues within Indian prisons, such as gang violence, corruption and lapses in security. Following the release, Sunil Gupta, the former superintendent of Tihar Jail, on whom the series is based, has gained a wide range of attention. Here's all you need to know about Gupta.

Meet Sunil Kumar Gupta on whom Black Warrant is based

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sunil Gupta joined Tihar Jail after quitting his stable job at Indian Railways in 1981. He was determined to achieve his ambition of joining the police force and becoming the jailer of one of India's infamous prisons despite lacking the physical stature to be a prison officer. However, he overcame the odds and managed to secure the role of Assistant Superintendent.

(A file photo of Sanjay Gupta | Image: ANI)

During his time at Tihar, Gupta witnessed some brutal realities of prison life. However, the most moving moment in his career was with Afzal Guru, convicted for the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Another incident was Charles Sobhraj, who escaped from Tihar after drugging officers with sedative-laced barfi in 1986.

He was also the man behind the change in the prison. He introduced special court sessions within the jail and established Tihar's first legal aid cell.

Apart from this, he also played a key role in Drafting the Delhi Prison Act and Manual in 1988. It was done to spread awareness among the prisoners who were unaware of their bail status or couldn't afford the required bonds.

What is Sunil Gupta up to now?