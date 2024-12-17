Kapil Sharma Reacts To Controversy Over Alleged Colourist Remarks On Atlee, Questions Herd Mentality

The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Atlee made headlines for all the wrong reasons. A particular clip from the show went viral with social media users alleging that the host had been rude and made racist remarks against the Jawan director. A day later, Kapil took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a note regarding the same.

Kapil Sharma responds to allegations

On December 17, a day after trolls went out for him with allegations of racism, Kapil Sharma took to his X (formerly Twitter account) to break his silence. The comedian responded to a post made by a social media user claiming that he had insulted Atlee on his looks. Kapil asserted that he was not in the wrong and advised netizens to not to follow herd mentality.

A screengrab of Kapil Sharma's post | Image: X

He wrote, “Dear sir, can you pls explain me where n when I talked about looks in this video? pls don’t spread hate on social media 🙏 thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow any body’s tweet like a sheep).”

Netizens troll Kapil Sharma for insulting Atlee

In the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the team of Baby John, actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside Atlee and director Kalees marked their presence. As expected the show turned out to be a laugh riot with the team sharing anecdotes from their personal and professional lives candidly with Kapil and his team.