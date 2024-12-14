2024's Highest Grossing Malayalam Films On OTT: Manjummel Boys To Premalu, Where To Stream

2024's Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films On OTT: Mollywood has delivered some of the most critically loved and commercially successful movies this year. In fact, Malayalam cinema has been the only industry this year that has managed to consistently deliver hits at the box office. Later on OTT, all of them have topped streaming charts as well. As the year comes to an end, here is how you can watch the 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 on OTT.

Manjummel Boys

Malayalam cinema got its biggest hit of all time in the survival thriller Manjummel Boys. The Chidambaram directorial grossed over ₹240 crore at the worldwide box office and received immense love outside Kerala as well.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

Prithviraj Sukumaran's epic drama Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life was the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film this year. Based on a true story of survival, the film earned ₹157.62 crore at the worldwide box office. Additionally, the human angle in the story, delivered beautifully through its cinematography and music was much loved.

Where to watch: Netflix

Aavesham

Fahadh Faasil fronted crime comedy Aavesham was a box office hit with over ₹154 crore worldwide collections, Later on, it gained a cult following after many watched it on OTT. It's a must-watch film this year across all Indian languages.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Premalu

Mamitha Baiju and Naslen Gafoor emerged as the breakout stars of 2024 with their rom-com Premalu. A breath of fresh air, the movie centers on young love, seen through the lives of Reenu and Sachin. An easy watch, Premalu will certainly tug at your heartstrings. Interestingly, its sequel is also in the works.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Aayante Randam Moshanam (ARM)

Tovino Thmoas' ARM has been hailed as one-of-a-kind adventure epic. The movie became a huge hit after its release and collected well over ₹110 crore globally. The Jithin Laal directorial is a must-watch on OTT if you missed it on the big screens.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Guruvayoorambala Nadayil

A family comedy-drama featuring Basil Joseph and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is a light-hearted watch that amassed immense love from viewers for its emotional take on family ties.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Varshangalkku Shesham

Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal's impressive performance in coming-of-age drama Varshangalkku Shesham was much loved. The synopsis of the film reads, "Set in the 1970s and ‘80s, a man of many talents and an aspiring filmmaker come together in their shared ambition of making it big in the magical world of cinema. As they struggle with a burning desire to prove themselves, can their friendship survive the test of time?"

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Kishkindha Kaandam

A slow-burn drama starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, Kishkindha Kaandam has been lauded as one of the best thrillers this year. Many managed to watch it on the big screens, but for those who missed it, the Dinjith Ayyathan directorial is a must-watch on streaming.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Turbo

Mohanlal's action drama Turbo has also made it to the list of one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies this year.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Sookshmadarshini

Another mystery thriller from Mollywood, Sookshmadarshini, starring Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph, has emerged as a sleeper hit this year.