Bollywood (Hindi) Movies Download: Where To Watch Latest Hindi Movies, Download HD Bollywood Movies

Bollywood (Hindi) Movies Download: This year, Hindi cinema has witnessed a slump at the box office. However, there have been a few significant hits that have turned the tide in the favour of Bollywood. Many of these movies are already available for streaming and download online on various streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Prime Video and more. New movies like Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra, Rajkumaar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner Yudhra, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and many more are ideal for family viewing.

Stree 2 is the highest grossing Hindi film of all time | Image: IMDb

Separately, many new movies also premiered on OTT directly, which can also be downloaded and watched if you have missed out on them. Kriti Sanon's Do Patti, Anupam Kher's Vijay 69 and Ananya Panday's CTRL are some of the titles that you want to catch up on before the year ends.

Where to watch latest Bollywood movies online in HD?

Several OTT platforms offer viewers the opportunity to stream HD versions of the latest movies premiering digitally, be it Hindi, English or other regional Indian titles.

Vedaa stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh | Image: IMDb

YouTube

On YouTube, movies can be searched or watched on official channels of the film's production house. Extended fan favourite clips of trending movies can also be streamed on YouTube for free. Additionally, viewers can rent movies at nominal rates and watch them within 30 days of digitally buying the movie titles.

Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV and more

For subscribers of the leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV and more, the service of downloading HD versions of movies in multiple languages are available. However, they can be streamed within a specified time frame as the downloaded movies "expire". Viewers with paid subscriptions can always re-download the movies with a of a button.

Image for representation | Image: X

MovieRulz, Filmywap, Telegram and more: How to watch latest Hindi movies for free?

Viewers can also stream and download HD versions of the latest Hindi movies on various piracy websites. However, sometimes the quality of the movies on these illegal platforms is not up to the mark and audio issues are a common occurrence. Additionally, the government of India has enforced strict laws against piracy which makes it difficult for internet users to access these websites.

How to download latest Bollywood movies?

On verified OTT platforms, downloading latest Hindi movies is easy as the option comes within the interface and is easy to access. Viewers require a high-speed and steady internet connection to download these movies online. The downloaded movie gets saved in the 'Downloads' section of the platform and can be easily accessed at any time even without and internet connection. Downloading a movie is best for frequent travelers and active watchers.

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar alongside others | Image: IMDb

Can I watch Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada movies on the same platforms?

Old and new movies in several languages are available on various OTT platforms. They can be downloaded in the required language after selecting the correct one. However, subtitles may not be available during downloads on paid OTT platforms. If you like watching movies with subtitles then you should stream them rather than download them.

Suriya in a poster of Kanguva | Image: IMDb

What is the best platform to watch Bollywood movies in HD?

Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLIV and other paid OTT platforms offer a variety of old and new Bollywood movies across genres on their services.

What are the latest Hindi movies that you can watch on OTT?

Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer jailbreak drama Jigra has recently premiered on Netflix in multiple languages. It can be both streamed and downloaded on the OTT platform.

Alia Bhatt plays Satya in Jigra | Image: IMDb

Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: The comedy drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is available for streaming and download on Netflix in multiple languages.

Yudhra: The action film Yudhra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohnanan is treaming on Prime Video for subscribers.

Do Patti: Kriti Sanon, Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh lead this mystery thriller. The movie is streaming on Netflix and can also be downloaded with a of a button.

Do Patti is streaming on Netflix | Image: IMDb

CTRL: Nella (Ananya Panday) and Joe (Vihaan Samat) are the perfect influencer couple, but when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life - until it takes control. The cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane can be streamed and downloaded on Netflix.