Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, Venom 3, Razakar And More To Binge-watch

Friday is here, and so is the list of all the movies releasing on OTT this weekend. From R Madhavan's Hisaab Barabar and Amol Parashar's Sweet Dreams to Venom: The Last Dance, the list includes movies from all genres. They will premiere on OTt platforms, including Netflix, Aha, Dinsey Plus Hotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 and others.

Hisaab Barabar

Radhe Mohan, an honest TC working for Indian Railways, sets out to uncover a massive financial fraud by banker Mickey Mehta. As Mickey puts the entire system against Radhe, what lies next for him? Starring R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rashmi Desai, the movie is slated to premiere today.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad

An epic historical action drama film written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana is based on the events leading to Operation Polo in the erstwhile Princely state of Hyderabad. The film was criticized for its caste dynamics and for showing the historical realities. The movie is making its OTT debut on January 24.

Where to watch: Aha

The Sand Castle

Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events. The movie will release today.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sweet Dreams

Two complete strangers begin to dream about each other. As they try to unravel the mystery, is their experience surreal or real? Starring Mithila Palkar, Meiyang Chang, Sauraseni Maitra and Amol Parashar, the movie will release today, January 24.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Venom: The Last Dance

Eddie Brock and Venom must make a devastating decision as they're pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom's home world. starring Tom Hardy, the movie is set to make its OTT debut on January 25.

Where to watch: Netflix

Prey For The Devil

Training to become the first female exorcist, a devoted nun fights for the soul of a child possessed by a demonic force from her past. Starring: Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon and Christian Navarro, the movie is slated to release on January 26.