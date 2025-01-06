Published 23:54 IST, January 6th 2025
Squid Games 2 Director Reacts To Series Getting Golden Globes 2025 Nomination Before Release: Just Being One Of The Six...
Squid Games 2 director Hwang Dong Hyuk has shared his candid thoughts on the show getting nominated for the awards even before the debut of the season.
The Squid Games 2 director has expressed his surprise at being nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe despite the second season of the show not being released at the time. The award ceremony was held on January 6 IST, and the Korean dystopian series got a special nod. The series was nominated for the Best Television Series-Drama category for the Golden Globes 2025 in December, even before its release. It secured a nomination after the panel watched a special preview of the show.
Squid Games 2 director on securing Golden Globes 2025 nomination even before the series premiere
Speaking candidly in an interview, Hwang Dong Hyuk shared his surprise at the nomination of the show for the Golden Globes 2025. The series lost the honour to Shogun, but nevertheless scripted history by securing a nomination. In an interview with Koreaboo, the director shared that he had no expectations of winning the award.
He told the publication, “Since the story isn’t complete and the message I wanted to convey hasn’t been fully revealed, I thought it would be difficult to win an award in this state. To receive such recognition, the story needs to be delivered in its entirety, and that hasn’t happened yet. So, I wasn’t expecting anything at all." He added, “I was shocked and surprised that it was nominated even before its release. Just being one of the six works selected feels like winning an award. I’m very satisfied with that.”
Squid Games season 3 to feature Leonardo DiCaprio
Squid Games season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. The series immediately became the most-watched show across the globe. Despite the mixed reviews, fans of the show have been waiting to see how the story will develop further. Amid this, Netflix announced that season 3 of the show will come soon.
Squid Games season 3 and finale will be released in mid-2025. While the date of the same remains unknown, the anticipation for the same is high. The excitement increased further when it was reported that Titanic fame Leonardo DiCaprio had joined the cast. Allegedly, the actor would appear in a brief role on the show. However, the stream denied all such claims.
