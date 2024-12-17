Search icon
Published 20:39 IST, December 17th 2024

The White Lotus Season Three To Premiere In February, Watch Teaser

HBO's The White Lotus will return with its third season on February 16, following a teaser shared by the network on Monday evening.

The White Lotus Season3 | Image: Instagram

HBO's smash hit dark comedy series "The White Lotus" will return with its third season on February 16.

The American premium network on Monday evening shared a teaser of the new installment of the Mike White-created series.

The third season will feature a new ensemble cast of actors Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Each season of the show revolves around the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called White Lotus.

The first season of the show, which aired on HBO in 2021, was set in Hawaii, while the second season was shot in Sicily and debuted in 2022.

Natasha Rothwell, who featured as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season, will reprise the character in the third chapter, which is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week, HBO's parent company Warner Bros Discovery said in a statement.

White serves as the writer, creator and director of "The White Lotus". He also executive produces the show alongside David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.


 

Updated 20:39 IST, December 17th 2024

