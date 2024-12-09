Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:44 IST, December 9th 2024

Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office 1st Weekend: Day-By-Day Collection, Lifetime Records, Trends

Pushpa 2 has made record-breaking collections in Hindi alone. The figures were touching the ₹300 crore mark in India by the end of the first weekend (4 days).

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster, the movie released on December 5 | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been smashing box office records ever since its release on December 5. The Hindi biz alone touched ₹300 crore nett marking, surpassing the record-breaking run of Jawan. As the sequel of Pushpa looks to top the collections of Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and other South movies that minted big bucks for the Hindi dubbed versions, here's how it beat Jawan every step of the way in its opening weekend.

Pushpa 2 has become the biggest opneihng Hindi film, beating Jawan | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

Jawan 1st weekend collections detailed

Released on September 7, 2023, Jawan became the biggest Hindi opener of all time by collecting ₹62.3 crore. The collections dipped ₹45 crore on Friday, ₹66.45 crore on Saturday and ₹69.75 crore on Sunday. The first-weekend collection of the film was ₹243.5 crore with the biz peaking on Sunday.

Vijay Sethupathi in a still from Jawan | Image: YouTube Screengrab

In all languages in India, Jawan minted ₹341.6 crore in the opening weekend.

Pushpa 2 ahead every step of the way

Pushpa 2 has made record-breaking collections in Hindi alone. The figures were touching the ₹300 crore mark in India by the end of the first weekend (4 days) and will cross the milestone on Monday. According to Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest film to enter the ₹300 crore club (Hindi), beating Jawan, Pathaan and Animal.

Pushpa 2 poster featuring Allu Arjun | Image: Mythri Movie Makers/X

The four-day collection of the film are as follows: Thursday - ₹72 crore, Friday - ₹59 crore, Saturday - ₹74 crore and Sunday - ₹86 crore, taking the total to ₹291 crore in the first four days. According to a report in 123 Telugu, the hiked ticket prices of the film in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also been reduced. For single screens, tickets are now priced at ₹200 in both states, while multiplex tickets cost ₹395 in Telangana and ₹300 in Andhra Pradesh. Prices may vary slightly depending on the location and theater chain. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:48 IST, December 9th 2024

Allu Arjun

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.