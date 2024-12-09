Published 19:44 IST, December 9th 2024
Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office 1st Weekend: Day-By-Day Collection, Lifetime Records, Trends
Pushpa 2 has made record-breaking collections in Hindi alone. The figures were touching the ₹300 crore mark in India by the end of the first weekend (4 days).
Pushpa 2 Vs Jawan Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has been smashing box office records ever since its release on December 5. The Hindi biz alone touched ₹300 crore nett marking, surpassing the record-breaking run of Jawan. As the sequel of Pushpa looks to top the collections of Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and other South movies that minted big bucks for the Hindi dubbed versions, here's how it beat Jawan every step of the way in its opening weekend.
Jawan 1st weekend collections detailed
Released on September 7, 2023, Jawan became the biggest Hindi opener of all time by collecting ₹62.3 crore. The collections dipped ₹45 crore on Friday, ₹66.45 crore on Saturday and ₹69.75 crore on Sunday. The first-weekend collection of the film was ₹243.5 crore with the biz peaking on Sunday.
In all languages in India, Jawan minted ₹341.6 crore in the opening weekend.
Pushpa 2 ahead every step of the way
Pushpa 2 has made record-breaking collections in Hindi alone. The figures were touching the ₹300 crore mark in India by the end of the first weekend (4 days) and will cross the milestone on Monday. According to Taran Adarsh, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest film to enter the ₹300 crore club (Hindi), beating Jawan, Pathaan and Animal.
The four-day collection of the film are as follows: Thursday - ₹72 crore, Friday - ₹59 crore, Saturday - ₹74 crore and Sunday - ₹86 crore, taking the total to ₹291 crore in the first four days. According to a report in 123 Telugu, the hiked ticket prices of the film in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also been reduced. For single screens, tickets are now priced at ₹200 in both states, while multiplex tickets cost ₹395 in Telangana and ₹300 in Andhra Pradesh. Prices may vary slightly depending on the location and theater chain.
