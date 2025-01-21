Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: Actor To Discharge From Lilavati Hospital Today After Routine Checkup

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The actor, who was attacked multiple times by an intruder at his Bandra residence, is recovering at Lilavati Hospital. In the latest update, the doctor has confirmed the actor will be discharged today, January 21 after a routine checkup. Following the attack, the actor underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade. Post-surgery, the doctors' team held a press conference where they shared the health update of the actor and said that he was out of danger and recovering well. However, they had advised the actor a complete bed rest and even restricted the visitors, coming to meet the actor at the hospital.

After four days, Saif Ali Khan to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday

Doctors confirm that Saif Ali Khan will have his last routine checkup and tests between 10:30 AM and 11 AM, after which he will be discharged in the afternoon. The actor is recovering from the knife wounds at the hospital. He sustained three injuries - two on his hands and one on the right side of his neck. The most serious wound was on his back, near the thoracic spine. Dr Nitin Dange during a press meet explained that the knife went deep into his back, touching the dura and spinal cord but avoiding permanent damage. “A sharp object was lodged inside, which went very deep, touching the dura and the spinal cord, but it has not damaged the spinal cord,” he said.

(A file photo of Saif Ali Khan | Image; ANI)

What is the update on the investigation?

Mumbai Police has recovered multiple fingerprints of the accused from various parts of the house, including the bathroom window from where he entered and exited, the duct shaft and the ladder he used to enter from the duct, the official said. Later, they took the accused to the National College Bus Stop, where he slept till 7 AM after the attack, to recreate the crime scene.