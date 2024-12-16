Sequels Rule: Pushpa, Stree, Gadar, Baahubali Franchises Top Second Weekend Collections In Hindi

Pushpa 2: The Rule is witnessing wonderous business at the box office in the Hindi circuits since its release on December 5. Given the massive craze for the Allu Arjun starrer in the Northern belts, the movie has pushed past the ₹550 crore mark in just 11 days, a record-breaking feat. Simultaneously, the success of Pushpa 2 is reinforcing the notion that sequels are the best bet at the box office. The second-weekend collections of the Sukumar directorial are over ₹125 crore, a record for any film in India.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 hit the big screens on December 5 | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 does record-breaking numbers in its second weekend

According to a report in Box Office India, Pushpa 2 set a new record for the second weekend collection by a huge margin as it beat the numbers of Stree 2 by over ₹30 crore nett. In doing the same, it became the first Indian film to score a century in the second weekend. On the second Friday, Pushpa 2 collections in Hindi were ₹27 crore, which jumped to ₹46 crore on Saturday and ₹54 crore on Sunday. This took the total second weekend biz of the film to ₹127 crore.

Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 | Image: X

In all languages in India, Pushpa 2 has collected ₹902.1 crore. Its worldwide gross stands at ₹1302.6 crore. Pushpa 2 has already become the highest grossing Indian film worldwide in 2024 by defeating Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, an impressive feat given the film has outshone the Nag Ashwin directorial in under two weeks.

Highest-second weekend biz of Indian movies: Sequels rule

Out of the top five highest grossing Hindi films in the second weekend, four are sequels. Pushpa 2 claims the top spot, followed by Stree 2 (₹93 crore), Gadar 2 ( ₹89.95 crore), Animal (₹88.42 crore) and Baahubali 2 (₹78.96 crore).

Stree 2 and Gadar 2 are among the most successful sequels in Hindi cinema | Image: X