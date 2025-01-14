Ajith Kumar Vs Thalapathy Vijay: Vidaamuyarchi Actor Shares Special Message On Fan Wars, Requests 'Kindness' For Peers

Tamil actor Ajith who recently participated in Dubai 24h car racing and won third place. This also marks the actor’s comeback in racing after several years. After his win, in a recent he spoke about fans chanting about him and Thalapathy Vijay.

Ajith’s on fan wars: Please look after your life

In an interaction, Ajith said, “My request to fans, watch films, everything is fine. But, Ajith vaazhga, Vijay vaazhga...neenga eppo vaazha poreenga? (Long live Ajith, long live Vijay... when are you going to live your life? I'm grateful for the love that you've given me. But, please look after your life. I'll be a happy man when I get to know that my fans are also doing very well in their lives. And when they are nice and kind to my peers, my co-stars, and they have nice things and words to say."

He further said, “Life is very short. Our great grandchildren are not going to remember us. So, just keep this in mind. Live for the day. Don't look at the past and worry about what could have been. Don't look at the future and worry. Live for the moment. Because, one day we will all die and that's the truth. Let's just work hard, be happy. Be healthy, not just physically, but mentally as well. Love you all." Prior to the racing competition began, the actor escaped a car crash while he was practicing on race tracks.

Recently, Ajith said that he will be not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he will be doing a film between October and March before the racing season commences.

Ajith’s upcoming projects

Ajith has two releases Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. While the action thriller has been postponed from Pongal releasee, the makers have announced the release date of Good Bad Ugly.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The film was postponed to avoid clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

Poster of Vidaamuyarchi \ Source: IMDb

Good Bad Ugly stars Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu.

Poster of Good Bad Ugly | Source: Instagram