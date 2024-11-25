Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan Groove Together To Hit Tamil Songs At Producer Aakash's Post-wedding Bash

Dhanush attended Tamil producer Aakash Bhaskaran post wedding bash in Chennai on November 23. The actor, dressed in a black suit, met his colleagues and engaged in a hearty chat at the event. However, what grabbed our attention was the Kubera actor hugging Sivakarthikeyan and dancing with him on the stage. The video of the same has taken the internet by storm.

Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan dance together at Aakash Bhaskaran's post-wedding bash

Reportedly Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan shared strained relations However, a few months ago it was reported that they had buried their hatchet as a photo of them standing together at an event went viral on the internet. Now, it seems the news was legit as a video has taken the internet by storm that shows Dhanush greeting the groom and meeting his colleagues. The clip also shows Dhanush and Siva hugging each other. It was then, that their friends around them encouraged the duo to dance.

In the video, they can be seen dancing to hit tracks from the movies Velaiyilla Pattadhari and Pudhupettai. Atlee, his wife Priya and Harish Kalyan were also seen enjoying with the duo.

What was Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan's spat all about?

During the event, Siva praised director PS Vinoth Raj and requested the fans not to label him as one who "gave life" to the director. Elaborating his comments, the actor said that he had been similarly branded in the past. This led to fans speculating that his statement was an indirect jibe at Dhanush. A few years ago, Siva and Dhanush reportedly broke their on-screen and off-screen partnership when they had a disagreement over their careers. Since then, the duo distanced themselves.

(A file photo of Dhanush | Image: IMDb)